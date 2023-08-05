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A goodbye to Cardiac Hill

Thank you all for the memories

By MichaelParra
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Pitt Comes in Tie for Sixth in ACC Preseason Media Poll

Pitt is tied with Duke, behind the usual suspects

By Wyatt_VanDyke
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Pitt in the virtual pros, Madden ratings edition

Where some former Panthers rank in the games ratings

By MichaelParra
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Nelly Cummings joins AEL Limassol BC

Nelly Cummings will play basketball in Cyprus this season

By MichaelParra
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Pat Narduzzi ranked 6th out of ACC coaches by CBS Sports

Pitt coach’s ranking does not change from 2022 list.

By viewfromthezoo32
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Four-star DE Mylachi Williams has Pitt in his final list before commitment

The Pitt Panthers continue to push for the four star defensive end

By MichaelParra
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Pitt in the Pros

Pittsburgh Panthers make top four of 4-Star WR Zy’Marin Lang

The Pittsburgh Panthers look to continue to add to their talented class

By MichaelParra
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Former West Virginia guard Joe Toussaint has Pitt in final three

Pitt is still in on getting a player from their rival

By MichaelParra
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Pitt to host Missouri in inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge

All 28 games will be shown on an ESPN platform

By viewfromthezoo32
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William Jeffress Cleared For Basketball Activities

The forward returns for his fourth year with the program after sitting out last season.

By viewfromthezoo32
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Three-star WR Cameron Monteiro commits to Pitt

The 2024 Pittsburgh Panthers class gets another boost with this latest commitment

By MichaelParra
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Eight Pitt football players named to Phil Steele Preseason All-ACC teams

By MichaelParra
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Blake Hinson returns to Panthers for another season

The smooth-shooting forward will look to improve on his magnificent 2nd team All-ACC performance last year.

By viewfromthezoo32
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Pittsburgh Panthers to return to TBT this summer

The "Zoo Crew" will make their return to The Basketball Tournament

By MichaelParra
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From Vox Media

We're building great things, and we need your talent.

Forward Papa Kante commits to Pitt Panthers

The four star prospect is a big commitment for Jeff Capel

By MichaelParra
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Seven ACC schools looking into how to break ACC grant of rights

The "magnificent seven" schools are sending shockwaves throughout the college sports landscape

By MichaelParra
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Noah Thomasson to Visit Pitt

The coveted transfer guard is high on Pitt’s list

By Wyatt_VanDyke
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Pitt DE Deslin Alexandre signs with the New York Jets

Alexandre becomes the third Panther to join the New York Jets rookies

By MichaelParra
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Pitt DE Habakkuk Baldonado signs with the New York Giants

By MichaelParra
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Pitt OL Gabe Houy signs with the Chicago Bears

Gabe Houy becomes the second UDFA from Pitt to land on an NFL roster

By MichaelParra
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Pitt WR Jared Wayne signs with the Houston Texans

Wayne joins Pitt teammate Brandon Hill in Houston

By MichaelParra
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Pitt safety Brandon Hill selected 248th overall by the Houston Texans

A second member of the Pitt secondary is heading to the AFC South

By MichaelParra
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Pitt DB Erick Hallett II selected 208th overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars

The four Panther comes off the board in the sixth round

By MichaelParra
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Pitt LB SirVocea Dennis selected 153rd overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dennis joins Kancey as member of the Buccaneers defense

By MichaelParra
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Pitt RB Israel Abanikanda selected 143rd overall by New York Jets

The former Pittsburgh Panther will join Carter Warren in New York

By MichaelParra
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Pitt OT Carter Warren selected by New York Jets 120th overall

The New York Jets land their offensive line help in Carter Warren

By MichaelParra
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Jordan Addison taken 23rd overall by Vikings

2021 Biletnikoff winner will form a devastating 1-2 punch with Justin Jefferson

By viewfromthezoo32
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Calijah Kancey taken 19th overall by Bucs

ACC DPOY is Pitt’s 27th NFL first round draft pick

By viewfromthezoo32
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Player Profile: Ishmael Leggett

What can Pitt expect from the former Rhode Island guard?

By viewfromthezoo32
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Player Profile: Zack Austin

What is Pitt getting with the former High Point forward?

By viewfromthezoo32
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Damar Hamlin fully cleared to return to football

The former Pitt standout is back working with the team

By MichaelParra
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Nate Santos enters transfer portal

Well wishes to Santos wherever he ends up

By Wyatt_VanDyke
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Blake Hinson wins Riley Wallace Award

Award given annually to the nation’s most impactful transfer

By viewfromthezoo32
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After a flurry of commitments, Pitt football’s recruiting class is currently ranked top 10

The Pitt Panthers are trending up after recent commitment announcements

By MichaelParra
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Pitt has contacted UNC transfer Puff Johnson

The Pitt Panthers could look to provide a homecoming for a familiar name

By MichaelParra
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2024 four-star forward Royce Parham has Pitt in his top four

Pitt has made the final cut for the local prospect

By MichaelParra
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GAME THREAD: Pitt Panthers vs Xavier Musketeers

By MichaelParra
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