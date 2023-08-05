A goodbye to Cardiac Hill
Thank you all for the memories
Pitt Comes in Tie for Sixth in ACC Preseason Media Poll
Pitt is tied with Duke, behind the usual suspects
Pitt in the virtual pros, Madden ratings edition
Where some former Panthers rank in the games ratings
Nelly Cummings joins AEL Limassol BC
Nelly Cummings will play basketball in Cyprus this season
Pat Narduzzi ranked 6th out of ACC coaches by CBS Sports
Pitt coach’s ranking does not change from 2022 list.
Four-star DE Mylachi Williams has Pitt in his final list before commitment
The Pitt Panthers continue to push for the four star defensive end
Podcasts
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UnScripted: The Cardiac Hill Podcast w/ Corey Cohen (Addison leaves for USC)
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UnScripted: The Cardiac Hill Podcast w/ Corey Cohen (PITT FB ACC CHAMPS)
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UnScripted: The Cardiac Hill Podcast w/ Corey Cohen (#15 Pitt gets 10 wins)
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UnScripted: The Cardiac Hill Podcast w/ Corey Cohen (#17 Pitt Coastal Champions)
- View All
The Latest
Pittsburgh Panthers make top four of 4-Star WR Zy’Marin Lang
The Pittsburgh Panthers look to continue to add to their talented class
Former West Virginia guard Joe Toussaint has Pitt in final three
Pitt is still in on getting a player from their rival
Pitt to host Missouri in inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge
All 28 games will be shown on an ESPN platform
William Jeffress Cleared For Basketball Activities
The forward returns for his fourth year with the program after sitting out last season.
Three-star WR Cameron Monteiro commits to Pitt
The 2024 Pittsburgh Panthers class gets another boost with this latest commitment
Blake Hinson returns to Panthers for another season
The smooth-shooting forward will look to improve on his magnificent 2nd team All-ACC performance last year.
Pittsburgh Panthers to return to TBT this summer
The "Zoo Crew" will make their return to The Basketball Tournament
We're building great things, and we need your talent.
Forward Papa Kante commits to Pitt Panthers
The four star prospect is a big commitment for Jeff Capel
Seven ACC schools looking into how to break ACC grant of rights
The "magnificent seven" schools are sending shockwaves throughout the college sports landscape
Noah Thomasson to Visit Pitt
The coveted transfer guard is high on Pitt’s list
Pitt DE Deslin Alexandre signs with the New York Jets
Alexandre becomes the third Panther to join the New York Jets rookies
Pitt OL Gabe Houy signs with the Chicago Bears
Gabe Houy becomes the second UDFA from Pitt to land on an NFL roster
Pitt WR Jared Wayne signs with the Houston Texans
Wayne joins Pitt teammate Brandon Hill in Houston
Pitt safety Brandon Hill selected 248th overall by the Houston Texans
A second member of the Pitt secondary is heading to the AFC South
Pitt DB Erick Hallett II selected 208th overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars
The four Panther comes off the board in the sixth round
Pitt LB SirVocea Dennis selected 153rd overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Dennis joins Kancey as member of the Buccaneers defense
Pitt RB Israel Abanikanda selected 143rd overall by New York Jets
The former Pittsburgh Panther will join Carter Warren in New York
Pitt OT Carter Warren selected by New York Jets 120th overall
The New York Jets land their offensive line help in Carter Warren
Jordan Addison taken 23rd overall by Vikings
2021 Biletnikoff winner will form a devastating 1-2 punch with Justin Jefferson
Calijah Kancey taken 19th overall by Bucs
ACC DPOY is Pitt’s 27th NFL first round draft pick
Player Profile: Ishmael Leggett
What can Pitt expect from the former Rhode Island guard?
Player Profile: Zack Austin
What is Pitt getting with the former High Point forward?
Damar Hamlin fully cleared to return to football
The former Pitt standout is back working with the team
Blake Hinson wins Riley Wallace Award
Award given annually to the nation’s most impactful transfer
After a flurry of commitments, Pitt football’s recruiting class is currently ranked top 10
The Pitt Panthers are trending up after recent commitment announcements
Pitt has contacted UNC transfer Puff Johnson
The Pitt Panthers could look to provide a homecoming for a familiar name
2024 four-star forward Royce Parham has Pitt in his top four
Pitt has made the final cut for the local prospect
Fanshots
Most Recent
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After a series of impressive victories over Florida Gulf Coast and Jacksonville at the Petersen Events Center, the Pitt Panthers are on the ascent in the national rankings. College basketball insid...Thanksgiving 2023
After a series of impressive victories over Florida Gulf Coast and Jacksonville at the Petersen Events CenterBy mixetox522
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wnfrlive.com
Florida State Football Set to Face Pittsburgh Panthers
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44 years ago today. Can’t wait to return Pitt to this with my explosive play calling pic.twitter.com/asWXNOQvpN— Mark Whipple (@coach__whipple) January 21, 2026
Coach Whipple feeling it