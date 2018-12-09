Khadry Jackson decommits from Pitt

Khadry Jackson announced Sunday afternoon that he was backing off of his commitment to the Pitt football program and would be re-opening his recruitment. Jackson, who holds three-star ratings from 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN, is a 2019 safety recruit out of Windermere Prep near Orlando, Florida. He announced his decision via Twitter.

”First of all, I would like to thank Coach Narduzzi, Coach Harley and the rest of the Pittsburgh coaching staff for recruiting me. Being recruited is a blessing and an experience that everyone wants to have, and it is something I don’t take lightly. But after talking to God and my family about it, I believe it is in my best interest to decommit from the University of Pittsburgh. Once again, I would like to thank the whole Pitt staff, but I believe this is in my best interest.”

Jackson is the second recruit from the 2019 class to decommit from Pitt, as junior college tight end Travis Koontz also opted to re-evaluate his options on Oct. 2 after committing on June 15. Jackson announced his commitment to Pitt two days after Koontz.

It’s unclear what prompted Jackson’s decommitment or where he intends to play his college ball in lieu of Pitt, but he held offers from 19 schools at the time of his initial commitment, including Colorado State, Iowa State, Maryland, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, NC State, Rutgers and UCF.

Jackson was a solid defender as well as an offensive contributor Windermere Prep. In his senior season, he had 40 tackles, including 13 tackles for a loss and two sacks, in addition to a fumble recovery. He also ran the ball on occasion, scoring twice, and pitched in as a receiver, amassing 404 yards and six scores.

Given his resume, Jackson’s could have been a two-way contributor at Pitt, perhaps not unlike former safety Jordan Whitehead. However, it appears the talented 2019 recruit will try his luck elsewhere next year.