Pitt football opens spring practice

It’s typically a little difficult for me to get too into spring football practices. Sure, it’s football. I guess. But we’re still, what, like six months away from the season?

If you’re a diehard, Pitt released the spring football prospectus, just in time to distract everyone from the basketball coaching situation. In a nutshell, practices (closed) are mostly on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, and there will be a total of 14 of them. The first practice was on Monday and things will wrap up on Saturday, April 14th with the blue-gold game at Heinz Field at 1:00 p.m.

There’s a little intrigue involved, obviously. You’ve got Kenny Pickett running the show at quarterback and some of the incoming recruits. You’ve also got the blue-gold game, which is the culmination of it all. There will be position changes, too.

Lots of questions exist. Will Kenny Pickett be as good at quarterback as fans hope and can Ricky Town challenge him at all? Who will get jump on the running back job? What happens with the offensive line with some key losses there? Same with the secondary. There are plenty of questions about next year’s team and the spring practices will start to give us a few answers.

Welcome to football season. Kind of.