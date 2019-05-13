Ex-Pitt captain Malik Ellison transfers to Hartford

Malik Ellison, who captained the Pitt men’s basketball team in the 2018-19 season, announced his intent to graduate and transfer out of the program in April, and on Monday, Adam Finkelstein of ESPN reported that Ellison will head to Hartford.

Ellison transferred to Pitt from St. John’s in 2017, after he was recruited by former Panthers head coach Kevin Stallings. The coach described the 6’6” guard as one of the top performers at team practices, but that never translated to in-game success once Ellison became eligible to play.

After weathering a coaching change and winning over Stallings’ successor, Jeff Capel, Ellison failed to live up to the lofty praise of his former coach, as he was rendered largely ineffectual against ACC competition.

Specifically, while Ellison averaged 8.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game during Pitt’s non-conference schedule, his production diminished significantly at the onset of the conference slate to the tune of 4.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game.

Ellison finished his only active season in Pittsburgh with averages of 5.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists over 21.0 minutes per game. He will join a Hartford team that finished fourth in the America East Conference last season, with an overall record of 18-15 and a conference record of 10-6.

At Hartford, Ellison will be reunited with former high school teammate Traci Carter, a 6'1" guard who also bounced from program to program, with stops at Marquette and La Salle.