Pat Signal: Emmanuel Belgrave commits to Pitt

Pat Narduzzi and the Pitt coaching staff hosted more than 20 recruits for campus visits this weekend, and they capped off their recruiting blitz with a commitment from Emmanuel Belgrave, a defensive end out of Southridge High School in Miami. Belgrave announced his decision via Twitter on Sunday night, becoming the third player to commit to Pitt this weekend and the sixth 2020 recruit to commit.

My Little Brother Doesn’t Have To Worry About Asking Anyone For Anything✊ pic.twitter.com/xSybjkcQO9 — Jomoney (@ebelgrave12) June 17, 2019

”First and foremost, I want to thank God for allowing me to go through a storm to help me get where I am today,” Belgrave wrote in a message posted on Twitter. “I lost my mom when I was 12 years old. I know that if she was here right now, she would be proud to see how far I’ve come. ... I want to thank all the coaches that gave me a chance, and I’m grateful for it all. But with all that being said, I will be taking my talents for the next three to four years to the University of Pittsburgh.”

Belgrave is a three-star recruit, according to Rivals, and he drew offers from a total of eight schools, including Nebraska, Rutgers, South Florida and Wake Forest. In his full message, he credited Pitt assistant head coach Charlie Partidge as a key figure in his recruitment. Partridge is responsible for Pitt’s recruiting efforts in Florida, and Belgrave is the second 2020 recruit he has landed, with the first being Fort Lauderdale defensive end Sam Williams.

At Southridge High School, the 6'3", 225-pound defensive end logged 40 tackles, 8.5 sacks, three fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and two defensive touchdowns last season. In 2020, he will try to translate that production to the college level at Pitt, where he will join a position group headlined by fellow Floridians Rashad Weaver and Keyshon Camp.