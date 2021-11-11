(Don’t) Bet the Farm: Pitt vs UNC Picks

Pitt still controls their destiny in the Coastal: win out, and the Coastal spot in the ACC Championship game is Pitt’s to hold. Pitt’s next challenge is the North Carolina Tar Heels coming to Pittsburgh on a short week for a Thursday night primetime matchup at Heinz.

The Tar Heels have been a very up and down team. They’ve haven’t won two games in a row since Week 2 and 3. However, they knocked off Top 10 and previously undefeated Wake Forest this past weekend, and played Top 10 Notre Dame pretty close the previous week.

UNC’s QB, Sam Howell has flown much more under the radar this year with UNC’s rocky season. Howell was considered the league’s best QB by a wide margin coming into the season, a spot that is arguably now occupied by Kenny Pickett.

North Carolina is a team similar to Pitt in that their offense is top-flight while their defense has played “eh” to straight up “woof”. You can fully expect a shoot out in this one, and I think Pitt’s defense will be the lynch pin here. I think the Pitt D is a slight notch better, and if they can play a complete game, I think Pitt has a decent chance of holding down the Tar Hell offense. I don’t know if the UNC defense can do the same for Pitt’s offense. Lastly, UNC has not won a road game yet this year.

Our staff is a bit divided on this one. Who ya got?