Pitt vs UNC: Open Gamethread

North Carolina comes to Heinz tonight for a primetime matchup against our Pitt Panthers at 7:30 PM for a nationally televised game on ESPN. The Panthers are a 6.5 point favorite over the Tar Heels, and are currently on a 1 game winning streak against UNC, though the teams did not play in the 2020 season.

Sam Howell vs Kenny Pickett will be the hyped matchup of the evening as both quarterbacks have had good seasons and in the top 5 of most QB draft lists. Whichever quarterback’s defense holds up better likely determines the outcome of the game.

You can comment live here during the game with other Pitt fans as the action gets started.