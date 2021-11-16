SirVocea Dennis named ACC Linebacker of the Week

Pitt linebacker SirVocea Dennis played a key role in Pitt’s 30-23 win over North Carolina at Heinz Field last Thursday, and on Monday, he was named the ACC Linebacker of the Week.

Last Thursday, Dennis came up with 10 total tackles, including three tackles for losses and a sack of Tar Heels quarterback Sam Howell. That sack came on North Carolina’s first drive and helped set the tone for the game.

Pitt is now 19-1 under Pat Narduzzi when recording 5+ sacks in a game.

On that play, Dennis burst through the North Carolina offensive line untouched on a delayed pass rush and took down Howell in his own end zone. Forward progress placed Howell at the one-yard line, so the sack did not go down as a safety. But the play led to a punt and great field position for the Pitt offense, and the Panthers capitalized on the opportunity, scoring on a two-yard run by Vincent Davis.

By halftime, the Panthers would have a 23-7 lead, thanks in large part to the dominant play of Dennis and the Pitt defense. But as the Pitt offense stalled out in the second half, it was the defense that kept the team alive, playing to a 23-23 tie. And in overtime, the defense sealed the game for Pitt with an interception.

After last Thursday, Dennis is up to 65 tackles, 7.5 tackles for losses, two sacks, one pick and three quarterback hits on the season. The 6’1”, 230-pound linebacker now leads the team in tackles and will look to add to his total when Pitt faces Virginia on Saturday.