Pitt vs UNC Wilmington Seahawks Preview

Game Time: 7:00 pm

Opponent: UNC Wilmington

Head Coach: Takayo Siddle (2nd year)

Conference: CAA

Current Record: 1-1

Last Game: W 77-68 vs Guilford (Div III)

2020 Season: 7-10 (1-6, 10th)

Key Losses: G Ty Gadsen (14.7 ppg, graduation), F Joe Pridgen (12.1 ppg, 8.2 rpg, transfer), G Jake Boggs (10.3 ppg, 44% 3p%, transfer)

Key Returners: Mike Okauru (14.2 ppg), Jaylen Sims (17.8 ppg)

Impact Newcomers: Jaylen Fornes (9.3 ppg Nicholls State)

Last Meeting: n/a

The Seahawks have fallen on hard times since making consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances under Kevin Keatts in 2016 and 2017. In the four years since, they have failed to surpass 11 wins. This team plays a lot of guards, usually four or even five at a time so it will be interesting to see how Pitt responds to that look. The Seahawks barely beat a Division III team in their last game so one would think this would be a prime opportunity for Pitt to get their first win.

Game Predictions:

Pitt will actually win this game.

Hugley will record another double double.

Jeffress scores in double figures for the first time.

Much like anytime a Seahawks team faces a team from Pittsburgh, officiating will play an important role.

Previous Results:

Pitt will finish with 20 or more turnovers. (They had 31, W)

Non Hugley/Odukale players will shoot better than 5-30. (They shot 14-23, W)

Pitt will have a much better start than last game and be competitive around the halfway point of the first half. (It was 17-15 WVU as the game approached the 10 minute mark, W)

West Virginia’s depth will be the difference as they run away in the second half. (10 WVU players played at least 10 minutes, W)

Huggins will say something funny in the post game press conference. (“I don’t need to write a book, I just want to win”, W)

Season Results: 5-0