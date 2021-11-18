Pitt vs Towson Tigers Preview

Game Time: 6:00 pm

Opponent: Towson

Head Coach: Pat Skerry (11th year)

Conference: CAA

Current Record: 2-1

Last Game: W 78-54 vs Hampton

2020 Season: 4-14 (3-9, 9th)

Key Losses: G Zane Martin (16.5 ppg, graduation)

Key Returners: G Nicolas Timberlake (12.1 ppg), F Charles Thompson (9.1 ppg), G Jason Gibson (9.6 ppg)

Impact Newcomers: G Terry Nolan (11.2 ppg with Bradley), G Cameron Holden (14.9 ppg, 8.3 rpg with UT Martin)

Last Meeting: Pitt 63 Towson 59 Dec 22, 2017

What we said in the recap: “Despite Towson being a little overrated, this was still a big win for Pitt. It ends the non-conference schedule on a high note and the team can go into a long break having played reasonably well so far at 8-5. Losing this one would have hurt and stopped the momentum they are starting to build.”

Momentum, eh?

Anyway, Towson is coached by former Pitt assistant Pat Skerry, who left Pitt after one season (and one Khem Birch recruitment) to lead the program at Towson. Skerry immediately led one of the more incredible turnarounds in NCAA history, going from 1-31 in his first year to 25-11 by year 3. Since then they’ve been up and down. They’ll win 20 one year and 12 the next. Skerry’s teams usually look for high percentage shots. They are often in the bottom 300 nationally in three point attempts. While they lost their leading scorer from last year, they do have several impact transfers eligible this season. Towson is picked to finish near the bottom of the CAA, but with a veteran coach like Skerry, a finish in the top half of the conference again is possible.

Game Predictions:

The winner of the rebounding battle will win the game.

Cameron Holden will get his points, but Pitt will hold him under his season average in rebounds (10.7 per game)

Femi scores 18+.

Previous Results:

Pitt will actually win this game. (W)

Hugley will record another double double. (13 and 11, W)

Jeffress scores in double figures for the first time. (I really thought he was going to do it after he had 4 early, but 1-5 from the line hurt and he finished with 7, first L of the season

Much like anytime a Seahawks team faces a team from Pittsburgh, officiating will play an important role. (Pitt made one fewer free throw than UNC Wilmington attempted, W)

Season Results: 8-1