(Don’t) Bet the Farm: Pitt vs UVA Picks

Today’s the day. Pitt can clinch a Coastal Division championship and a spot in the ACC title game if they are able to knock off the Virginia Cavaliers this afternoon/evening at Heinz Field.

A few weeks ago, this looked like a potential match up of two offensive juggernauts and 2 of the best quarterbacks in the ACC conference in Pickett and Armstrong. However, late in the Virginia’s game against BYU, Armstrong appeared to have broken a rib. The Hoos had a bye week following that game, and Armstrong did not play last week versus in Virginia’s loss against Notre Dame. It is still unclear if Armstrong will play, and if he does, it’s not a stretch to think he will be limited. Vegas appears to think he will not play as the line has stretched to -15 as the week has gone on. It is Senior Day for Pitt as well, and the last time Kenny Pickett will play at Heinz in a Pitt uniform.

Make no mistake about it, this game is the biggest game for Pitt since...that game during the 2009 season. I think it’s bigger than the Coastal clinching game in 2018 versus Wake as I think we all knew the buzz saw waiting for them in the champ game with Clemson. Pitt has a very legitimate shot to win a conference championship.

Our staff was unanimous in our picks, and Corey seems to have a likely stranglehold on the picks to finish out the year. How confident are you feeling?