Pitt vs Virginia: Open Gamethread

Virginia comes to Heinz Field to take on our Pitt Panthers as Pitt tries to clinch the Coastal with a win. The Panthers are 14.5 point favorites, and that larger-than-expected line is likely mostly because of Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong’s rib injury. It is still unclear if he will play, but, if he does, he will likely be limited.

With a win, Pitt earns their spot in the ACC championship game, and their first 9 win season since 2009. The game is at 3:30 PM on ESPN 2. Comment live here during the game with other Pitt fans.