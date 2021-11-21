Jordan Addison racks up 200 yards as Pitt clinches Coastal

Pitt wide receiver and Biletnikoff Award semifinalist Jordan Addison put on a show for the ages in Pitt’s 48-38 win over Virginia on Saturday night, as he amassed 202 yards and four touchdowns in a game that clinched Pitt its second ACC Coastal title in four years.

Saturday’s game marked the first time that a Pitt receiver came up with 200 yards in a game since Larry Fitzgerald went off for 207 yards in a 42-32 win over Rutgers on Oct. 18, 2003. It was also the first time in the last 100 years that a Pitt receiver accrued 200 yards and four touchdown receptions in a single game.

Addison was named a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award last week, and with his performance on Saturday, he upped his totals to 1,272 receiving yards, 15 receiving touchdowns and 16 total touchdowns for the season. That makes Addison the nation’s leader in touchdown receptions as well as the most productive receiver Pitt has fielded since 2014, when Tyler Boyd amassed 1,261 yards.

But in addition to putting together an appealing stat line, Addison also reminded the college football world just how vital a quality receiver can be, as he turned a pick into a touchdown at a pivotal point in the game. That play came late in the fourth quarter, when Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett underthrew a pass, hitting Virginia cornerback Darrius Bratton instead of Addison. But Addison went back for the ball, ripped it from Bratton’s hands and took it 62 yards for Pitt’s last score of the game.

Given Addison’s performance this year — and on Saturday, in particular — the Biletnikoff is well within his reach, and with another strong performance against Syracuse in Pitt's regular-season finale, he could set himself apart from the other nine competitors for the honor. And if he succeeds in doing so, he could go down as Pitt's third Biletnikoff winner and its first since Fitzgerald earned the award in 2003.