Pitt vs Vanderbilt Commodores Preview

Pitt looks for its first P5 win of the season

By viewfromthezoo32
NCAA Basketball: Towson at Pittsburgh Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Game Time: 9:00 pm

Opponent: Vanderbilt

Head Coach: Jerry Stackhouse (3rd year)

Conference: SEC

Current Record: 3-1

Last Game: W 77-63 vs Winthrop

2020 Season: 9-16 (3-13, 14th)

I don’t have much to say about Vanderbilt. Their offense runs through Scotty Pippen, Jr, a first team all conference player a year ago. Stopping him is key to stopping Vanderbilt.

Game Predictions:

  • The Commodores score 64 points because it would be funny.
  • I make this bomb green bean casserole tonight.

Previous Results:

  • The winner of the rebounding battle will win the game. (36-36, T)
  • Cameron Holden will get his points, but Pitt will hold him under his season average in rebounds (10.7 per game) (25 and 7, W)
  • Femi scores 18+. (L)

Season Results: 9-2-1

