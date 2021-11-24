Pitt vs Vanderbilt Commodores Preview

Game Time: 9:00 pm
Opponent: Vanderbilt
Head Coach: Jerry Stackhouse (3rd year)
Conference: SEC
Current Record: 3-1
Last Game: W 77-63 vs Winthrop
2020 Season: 9-16 (3-13, 14th)
I don’t have much to say about Vanderbilt. Their offense runs through Scotty Pippen, Jr, a first team all conference player a year ago. Stopping him is key to stopping Vanderbilt.
Game Predictions:
- The Commodores score 64 points because it would be funny.
- I make this bomb green bean casserole tonight.
Previous Results:
- The winner of the rebounding battle will win the game. (36-36, T)
- Cameron Holden will get his points, but Pitt will hold him under his season average in rebounds (10.7 per game) (25 and 7, W)
- Femi scores 18+. (L)
Season Results: 9-2-1
