Pitt vs. UMBC Preview

Game Time: 2 p.m.

Opponent: UMBC

Head Coach: Jim Ferry (first year)

Conference: America East

Current Record: 3-2

Last Game: 98-67 win vs. American

2020 Season: 14-6 (10-4, first in AEC)

UMBC should feel confident after a 98-67 win over American on Tuesday, and the team will be led by Keondre Kennedy, who is averaging 14.6 points per game and shooting 42.1 percent from beyond the arc through the Retrievers’ first five games of the season. However, with losses to Longwood and UMass marring its record, UMBC is unlikely to be a match for Pitt, which comes into the game as a 5.5-point favorite.

Once again, Pitt is looking to improve to a .500 record after dropping its last matchup to Vanderbilt and falling to 2-3 on the season. Its best hope to get to that point is to get solid contributions from the likes of John Hugley, Femi Odukale and Nate Santos.