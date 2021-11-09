Ithiel Horton suspended indefinitely after arrest

Pitt shooting guard Ithiel Horton was suspended indefinitely by Pitt on Monday. The suspension was handed down following Horton’s arrest in the South Side on Saturday on charges that included aggravated assault, resisting arrest and public drunkenness.

“Due to the nature of the incident involving Horton, he is suspended automatically from practice and competition privileges until the legal process has been completed to the satisfaction of the university,” Pitt announced in a release. "University officials, including head coach Jeff Capel, are not able to comment on the situation until it has been resolved."

When and how Horton’s situation will be resolved is currently unclear. However, at this point, the next step in his legal process is a preliminary hearing on Nov. 18.

The incident that led to Horton’s arrest occurred early Saturday in Pittsburgh’s South Side neighborhood. Horton and a tow truck driver allegedly got into an altercation over the tow truck driver towing Horton’s vehicle. The tow truck driver then called the police, and when a responding officer told Horton that there was nothing the police could do about his vehicle, police say Horton responded angrily.

This led to an attempt by police to handcuff Horton, but police allege that Horton ran away from the police before eventually falling. And when police caught up to Horton, they allege that he then struck an officer in the face with his cell phone, causing a cut on their lip.

Horton was expected to play a significant role for the Panthers this season as one of just a handful of returning players with experience as a starter at the high-major level. But with Monday’s announcement, Pitt will start the season without him on Tuesday and could be without him for quite some time.

Last season, Horton averaged 8.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game while shooting 40.9 percent from three-point range. Without him on the court, the team will be exceptionally thin at its guard positions, as Pitt is missing Nike Sibande and Texas Tech transfer Jamarius Burton due to injuries.