Kenny Pickett named ACC Quarterback of the Week

Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett was named the ACC Quarterback of the Week on Monday after a strong performance in the Panthers’ 54-29 win over Duke on Saturday. In the winning effort, Pickett threw for over 400 yards for the fifth time in his career.

Down in Durham, Pickett completed 28 of his 43 passes for 416 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. He also ran for a season-high 57 yards on eight carries and scored a fourth time on a 22-yard scamper.

That performance actually represented a step down in yardage from the previous week, when Pickett threw for a career-high 519 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-34 loss to Miami. That set a program record for passing yards in a game, but Pickett’s stat line in that contest was unfortunately marred by two costly picks.

With that said, Pickett has been solid for the Panthers week in and week out, and the elevated play of the New Jersey native has seen him post the best season of his career. At this point, Pickett has 3,171 yards and 29 touchdowns, with just three picks. The first two marks are career highs, and the interception total is the second-lowest of Pickett’s career.

Pickett’s outstanding season has also thrust him into the record books and into the company of Pitt greats like Dan Marino, Alex Van Pelt and Tyler Palko. So far, Pickett has secured program records for total touchdowns and career completions in addition to his single-game passing yardage record. He is also within striking distance of the single-season and career passing touchdown records as well as the single-season and career passing yardage records, the latter of which he could claim on Thursday night.

Pitt is set to take on North Carolina at Heinz Field in a primetime tilt. The game will pit Pickett against Sam Howell in a matchup that has the makings of a shootout. And win or lose, Pickett is likely to make history, as he is 113 yards away from taking ownership of the program record for career passing yards and 509 away from breaking the program record for single-season passing yards.