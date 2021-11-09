Pitt drops opener to The Citadel, 78-63

This is going to be a long season, isn’t it? Pitt actually led this game 2-0 at one point, but it was all downhill from there. I think I blinked twice and it was 25-9 Bulldogs. Pitt got within single digits a few times after, but never challenged.

Positives: Femi Odukale scored 20 points to go along with 4 assists and 3 steals. He was able to finish several drives in traffic. His free throw shooting leaves much to be desired (3-9), but I’ll take what I saw from him tonight. John Hugley was a monster with 27 and 10. In the first half, he bumped a Bulldog defender trying to post up, and I thought he killed him. He drew 10 fouls tonight, and it could’ve been much more than that.

Negatives: Literally everything else. Jason Roche shot 8-14 from three and ended every Pitt rally. Hayden Brown was his usual self. Players not named Hugley or Odukale shot 5-30. That’s not going to win against anybody.

A lot of the post game questions were geared toward what Pitt had lost. Femi summed it up beautifully by saying, “There’s enough on this paper to win.” I admire the confidence.

Coach Duggar Baucom added that he never saw Jason Roche play live. He recruited him over zoom calls. Maybe Pitt should try that.

Pitt plays West Virginia on Friday. It’s probably not going to end well.

Hail to Pitt anyway.