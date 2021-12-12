Pitt vs Monmouth Hawks Preview

Game Time: 7:00 pm
Opponent: Monmouth
Head Coach: King Rice (11th year)
Conference: MAAC
Current Record: 7-2
Last Game: L 83-88 @ St. John’s (Gotham Classic)
2020 Season: 12-8 (12-6, 2nd MAAC)
Top Players: G Shavar Reynolds (16.8 ppg) G George Papas (16.6 ppg, 6.6 rpg) F Walker Miller (14.4 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 1.2 bpg)
Monmouth is coached by King Rice, a three year starter for Dean Smith in the late 80s, early 90s. Shavar Reynolds (Seton Hall) and Walker Miller (UNC) are impact transfers and George Papas brings shooting. Monmouth is a fast team that could give Pitt a lot of problems.
Predictions:
- Reynolds, Papas and Miller combine for 50 points but need a lot of shots to get there
- Hugley records another double double
- After some bad luck, Pitt finds some way to win the game in the final minutes
Previous Results (Minnesota Game)
- Kenny Pickett will get mentioned on the broadcast. (Idk if this happened, but it should have if it didn’t, W)
- The ACC will win the challenge, stopping a two year winning streak for the B10. (B10 won 8-6, L)
Season Results: 11-4-1
