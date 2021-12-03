Pitt vs. Virginia Preview

Game Time: 8 p.m.

Opponent: Virginia

Head Coach: Tony Bennett (13th year)

Conference: ACC

Current Record: 5-3

Last Game: 75-74 loss vs. Iowa

2020 Season: 18-7 (13-4, first in ACC)

Pitt is in bad shape after falling four times in its first six games, but the team will look to rebound when it faces Virginia in its ACC opener in Charlottesville. Pitt and Virginia are both coming into this matchup hoping to bounce back from agonizing one-point losses in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge. For Pitt, it was a 54-53 loss to Minnesota. For Virginia, it was a 75-74 loss to Iowa.

Unfortunately for the Panthers, they will be without Femi Odukale, their No. 2 scorer and top option at point guard, as he is out with an ankle injury. But Pitt will still have John Hugley, who leads the team with 15.9 points per game, to lean on in this game. As for the Cavaliers, they will be led by Jaylen Gardner, who is averaging 14.0 points and 8.3 rebounds per game, and Kihei Clark, who is shooting 42.4 percent from long range so far this season.