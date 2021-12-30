Texas set to hire Brennan Marion away from Pitt

It appears that Pitt wide receivers coach Brennan Marion has coached his last game with the Panthers, as Matt Zenitz of On3 reported during the Peach Bowl on Thursday night that Marion was set to accept the same position on Steve Sarkisian’s coaching staff at Texas.

“Texas is set to hire Brennan Marion as wide receivers coach and pass game coordinator,” Zenitz wrote in a Twitter message. “He’d received interest for multiple jobs recently, including at least one Group of Five OC job, but is ultimately set to land at Texas.”

Marion served as Pitt’s wide receivers coach for the 2021 season after holding the same position at Hawaii in 2020. Prior to that, he served as the offensive coordinator at William & Mary and Howard between 2017 and 2019. And before that, Marion had brief stints on the coaching staffs of Oklahoma Baptist, Arizona State and West Valley College between 2011 and 2016.

The coach will be remembered for guiding Pitt wide receiver Jordan Addison to the Biletnikoff Award in his sophomore season. Marion also brought Melquise Stovall with him from Hawaii, and Stovall went on to accrue 189 yards and one touchdown at Pitt.

Marion will leave behind the third-ranked offense in the nation to assume his new post as a coach with the nation’s 20th-ranked offense. However, at Texas, Marion will have some elite young talent to work with, including four-star receiver Brenen Thompson, who will be catching passes from Quinn Ewers, who was the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2021 class.

As for Pitt, the program will now be forced to replace not only its offensive coordinator, as Mark Whipple recently left for Nebraska, but also its wide receivers coach, with Marion now set to head down to Austin. With that said, Pitt has plenty to offer Whipple and Marion’s replacements, as a Biletnikoff winner awaits the new receivers coach, and the next offensive coordinator will have former Pac-12 Freshman of the Year Kedon Slovis as their signal-caller.