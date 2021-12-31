Pitt receiver Shocky Jacques-Louis enters transfer portal

Pitt wide receiver Shocky Jacques-Louis entered the NCAA transfer portal on Friday, following Pitt’s 31-21 loss to Michigan State in the Peach Bowl. The Florida native spent four seasons with the Panthers and will move on to a new school as a graduate transfer.

“Thanks to all the coaches that took their time to shape me into a better player,” Jacques-Louis said in a message posted on Twitter. “Thanks to all my boys on the team for helping build memories that’ll last me a lifetime. ... Thank you to the fans. Ya’ll are incredible. Couldn’t have asked for better Pitt fans. Last but not least, thank you Pitt for my degree. As a grad of Pittsburgh, it will always be H2P. With that being said, after talks with my family and closest friends, I have decided to use my last year of eligibility to grad transfer.”

Jacques-Louis committed to Pitt as a three-star recruit on Dec. 20, 2017, amid interest from an impressive array of programs. Some of the most notable schools Pitt beat out for Jacques-Louis’ signature included Cincinnati, Georgia, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and UCF.

During his four seasons with the Panthers, the 6’0”, 190-pound receiver played in 45 games and became a regular starter by his junior year. Over that span, Jacques-Louis accrued 1,257 all-purpose yards, 1,005 of which came on receptions, and three touchdowns.

However, Jacques-Louis never seized a starring role at Pitt, despite great speed, as he was overshadowed in the receiving corps by the likes of Jordan Addison, Maurice Ffrench, Taysir Mack and Jared Wayne. And with his college career nearing an end, Jacques-Louis will likely move on to a program in more dire need of speed and experience at receiver.

Given the interest Jacques-Louis received coming out of high school and the big-game experience he has acquired after playing in the ACC championship game and the Peach Bowl, there should be no shortage of suitors for the once-coveted Sunshine State recruit.

Kentucky and Tennessee could be programs to watch, as Jacques-Louis was committed to both of them before ultimately deciding on Pitt. And with Pitt wide receivers coach Brennan Marion announcing his departure for Texas, the possibility exists that Jacques-Louis could follow him down to Austin as well.