Pitt running back Todd Sibley Jr. enters transfer portal

Pitt running back Todd Sibley Jr. entered the transfer portal on Friday, following the end of Pitt’s 2021 season. Sibley came to Pitt in 2017 and saw significant action in 2019. However, he ultimately fell down the depth chart.

“I want to thank Panther Nation for their constant support,” Sibley wrote in a message posted on Twitter. “I was welcomed with open arms to this team and university, and I’ve felt appreciated this entire time. Every fan that has ever cheered for me or my team, I’m extremely grateful for. Winning the first ACC championship was a dream come true, and doing it with my brothers made it that much sweeter. ... But at this time, I’d like to announce that I will be entering my name into the transfer portal for my final year of college eligibility.”

The Akron, Ohio, native redshirted during his first season at Pitt. And after that, he went on to play in 32 games over the next four years. However, starts were tough to come by, and he would make just three in his Pitt career.

In 2018, his first year as an active player on Pitt’s roster, Sibley was overshadowed by Darrin Hall and Qadree Ollison, who were dominant in a run-heavy offense and went on to the professional ranks. The following year, Mark Whipple took over the Pitt offense after Shawn Watson’s dismissal, and he transformed it into a pass-heavy system. And when it balanced out in 2021, Israel Abanikanda, Vincent Davis and Rodney Hammond emerged as the top three running backs for Pitt.

The series of tough breaks left Sibley, who was once a three-star recruit coveted by Ohio State and Michigan, with limited opportunities to display his talents. And after five years, the 5’11”, 230-pound back finishes his Pitt career with 321 yards and one score on 69 rushes, with 249 of those yards coming in 2019.

Where Sibley will ultimately end up is unclear, but he has already received an offer from Albany, a coaching staff with Pitt connections through Greg Gattuso, a former Pitt assistant, and Nate Byham, a former Pitt tight end.