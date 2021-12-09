Pitt cornerback Hunter Sellers enters transfer portal

Pitt cornerback Hunter Sellers entered the NCAA transfer portal on Thursday, becoming the second player to the leave the program in a 24-hour span. The first was Pitt linebacker Leslie Smith, who made the decision to transfer out of Pitt on Wednesday.

“First off, I’d like to thank God for the position I’m in today,” Sellers wrote in a message posted on Twitter. “Next, I’d like to thank the University of Pittsburgh coaching staff and all my brothers at Pitt. I made relationships that’ll last forever and learned a lot, but it’s time for me to do what’s best for me and my family and move on. With that being said, I will officially be entering my name in the portal with four years of eligibility left.”

The 5’11”, 185-pound defensive back committed to Pitt on June 17, 2019. At the time, Sellers was a standout at Woodward Academy in College Park, Georgia, and he was considered a three-star recruit. Sellers chose Pitt over offers from the likes of Boston College, Duke, Indiana, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Purdue, Rutgers, UCF and Wisconsin.

Sellers caught the attention of the Pitt coaching staff after a breakout sophomore season at Woodward in which he accrued 67 tackles, two interceptions, five pass breakups, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. In his junior year, he went on to amass 21 tackles and a pass breakup in a shortened season. But he bounced back as a senior, with 38 tackles, two interceptions, five pass breakups and two fumble recoveries.

Despite a solid showing at the high school level, Sellers was unable to climb the depth chart after his arrival at Pitt in 2020 and did not make it onto the field for any games. As a result, Sellers made the decision to move on, and given his ability to make impactful plays, he may well see renewed interest from Power Five programs that missed out on a commitment the first time around.