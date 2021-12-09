Pitt vs. Colgate Preview

Game Time: 8 p.m.

Opponent: Colgate

Head Coach: Matt Langel (11th year)

Conference: Patriot

Current Record: 4-5

Last Game: 89-61 win vs. Columbia

2020 Season: 14-2 (11-1, second in Patriot)

Pitt comes into its Thursday night matchup with Colgate looking to pull out of a tailspin after back-to-back one-point losses to Virginia and Minnesota dropped the team to 2-6 on the season. However, there’s not much optimism that this team will find a way to get back on track, as the Panthers enter the matchup as 3.5-point underdogs to their Patriot League opposition, despite the fact that the game will be played at the Petersen Events Center. Perhaps the one saving grace for Pitt is that Femi Odukale looks set to return from injury.

As for the Raiders, they enter this matchup with a losing record but a couple of strong showings under their belt early in the season. So far, Colgate has played two ACC teams, and it has fared surprisingly well. Against NC State on Nov. 13, Colgate fell 77-74, and against Syracuse on Nov. 20, Colgate pulled off a stunning 100-85 upset. They’ll look to get their second win over an ACC opponent on Thursday, and they’ll be led by Nelly Cummings, who averages 17.7 points and 3.7 assists per game, as well as Jack Ferguson and Ryan Moffatt.