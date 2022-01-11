Pitt vs Syracuse Orange Preview

Game Time: 7:00 pm

Opponent: Syracuse

Head Coach: Jim Boeheim (when dinosaurs roamed the earth)

Current Record: 7-8 (1-3)

Last Game: L 77-74 OT @ Wake Forest

2020 Season: 18-10 (9-7, 8th)

Top Players: G Buddy Boeheim (18.6 ppg), F Jimmy Boeheim (14.6 ppg, 6.1 rpg), G Joseph Girard (13.9 ppg (Leo pointing meme), 4.6 apg)

Syracuse can make shots, but they are trending towards being the worst defensive team of the Boeheim era. Their 112-110 double ot win against Indiana skews their PA/G average, but this is still a team that gave up 100 in regulation to Colgate seven weeks ago. Syracuse goes as the Boeheims go, but G Joseph Girard (46.5% from three) is the best shooter on the team and one of the best in the nation this season. Syracuse lacks the length from past years to really put the clamp on teams defensively, but the 2-3 is still the 2-3 and Pitt will have their hands full. Missing Horton again will stink.

Game Predictions:

A player on the Orange will stupidly make at least 5 threes because that always happens.

Pitt will somehow put together another win and confuse us all.

Previous Predictions (Louisville):

Horton scores in double figures in his first game back. (13, W)

Pitt keeps it close but winning in Louisville seems impossible for them. (W)

Season Results: 17-6-1