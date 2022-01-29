Pitt schedules future matchups with Kent State and Central Michigan

The Pitt football program struck deals to play MAC teams Kent State and Central Michigan late this week. The deal with Kent State was reported by FB Schedules on Thursday, and the agreement with Central Michigan was reported by the same outlet on Friday.

Pitt will play Kent State on Aug. 31, 2024, at Heinz Field in its season opener. The addition of that game rounds out Pitt’s 2024 non-conference slate, which also includes a trip to Cincinnati on Sept. 7 as well as home games with West Virginia and Youngstown State on Sept. 14 and Sept. 21, respectively. Pitt will also pay Kent State $1.1 million to play.

The matchup with Central Michigan is set for Sept. 6, 2025, and will also be played at Heinz Field. The 2025 non-conference slate has yet to be completed but currently includes a trip to Morgantown to play West Virginia on Sept. 13 and a home matchup with Notre Dame at a date that has yet to be determined. Pitt will pay Central Michigan $1.1 million for the game.

Pitt and Kent State have played seven times in the past, and those seven games were played between 1970 and 2003. The Panthers have never lost to the Golden Flashes and hold a perfect 7-0 record against them. And with the exception of a 30-23 result in 1999, the games have not been close, as Pitt’s average margin of victory in the series is 27.6 points. As for Pitt and Central Michigan, the two teams have never played each other before.