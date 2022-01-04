Pitt lineman Noah Palmer enters NCAA transfer portal

In an expected move, Pitt defensive lineman Noah Palmer announced on Monday that he would be entering the NCAA transfer portal. Palmer, who was a redshirt junior at the time, walked on Senior Day, indicating that his career at Pitt was set to come to an end.

Thankful for an opportunity of a lifetime pic.twitter.com/DefUTIC5N7 — Noah Palmer (@noahpalmer_45) January 3, 2022

“I would like to thank my family and loved ones for supporting me through the thick and thin,” Palmer said in a message posted on Twitter. “I also want to thank my coaches and teammates at Pitt that I have built lifelong relationships with. With an incredible experience and a marketing degree in hand, I’m looking forward to the opportunity in this new stage of life.”

The 6’3”, 270-pound defensive tackle made the decision to move on from Pitt after playing in just three games in a span of four years, after joining the program in 2018. During his Pitt career, he logged two tackles and a fumble recovery plus a 33-yard return.

Prior to his arrival at Pitt, Palmer was a standout at Thomas Jefferson High School in nearby Jefferson Hills, Pennsylvania. During his time in the South Hills, Palmer accrued 37 tackles, four sacks, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery for the Jaguars. Palmer also earned a top-30 ranking among recruits in Pennsylvania and a three-star overall rating.

It is unclear where Palmer will end up at this point. However, prior to his commitment to Pitt, he also had offers from Army, Buffalo, Miami (Ohio) and Robert Morris. Given that offer sheet, Palmer stands a good chance of landing in the MAC or the FCS. But at this point in his career, additional suitors could emerge.