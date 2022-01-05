Pitt vs Louisville Cardinals Preview

Game Time: 7:00 pm

Opponent: Louisville

Head Coach: Chris Mack (4th year)

Conference: ACC

Current Record: 9-4 (3-0)

Last Game: W 67-64 @ Georgia Tech

2020 Season: 13-7 (8-5, 7th)

Top Players: G Noah Locke (11.0 ppg) C Malik Williams (11.7 ppg, 9.4 rpg)

Louisville had a down year by their standards last season. They could be a top 10 team or they could be in the NIT this year. They’re 3-0 so far in the ACC but all the games were close, and they also lost to DePaul which should be grounds for a postseason ban.

The big story for Pitt, obviously, is the return of Ithiel Horton. I’m looking forward to seeing more of how the Pitt offense was supposed to run with him out there. It should be a good game.

Game Predictions:

Horton scores in double figures in his first game back.

Pitt keeps it close but winning in Louisville seems impossible for them.

Previous Predictions (Jacksonville)

Pitt wins a predictably low-scoring affair (64-55, W)

Burton leads Pitt in scoring again (Femi had 28, L)

Everyone is confused by the start time and sleepwalks through the first 10 minutes of the game. (Dolphins had 8 points at the 10 minute mark, W)

Season Results: 15-6-1