Shocky Jacques-Louis transfers from Pitt to Akron

Former Pitt wide receiver Shocky Jacques-Louis entered the NCAA transfer portal on New Year’s Eve, and on Thursday, he announced that he would transfer from Pitt to Akron.

“Very grateful for the opportunity,” Jacques-Louis said in a message posted on Twitter. “Looking forward to the next chapter in my football career. Go Zips!”

The 6’0”, 190-pound receiver will begin his tenure at Akron as a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility remaining, as he has already graduated from Pitt and played with the Panthers for four seasons. During that four-year period, Jacques-Louis accrued 1,257 all-purpose yards, including 1,005 on receptions. He also scored three touchdowns at Pitt.

An interesting aspect of Jacques-Louis’ move to the MAC is that it followed the transfer of Akron receiver Konata Mumpfield to Pitt, which was completed on Sunday. So the two pass-catchers essentially traded places. However, Jacques-Louis will likely become a top receiver at Akron, while Mumpfield will most likely serve as a complement to Biletnikoff Award winner Jordan Addison in the Pitt receiving corps.

Last season, Akron finished last in the MAC, with a 2-10 overall record and a 1-7 record in the conference. Despite that, Mumpfield thrived as the team’s top wide receiver, reeling in 63 receptions for 751 yards and eight touchdowns as a freshman. And given the speed and experience that Jacques-Louis brings to the table, he should also have an opportunity to post some impressive numbers in his final season playing at the college level.