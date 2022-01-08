Deslin Alexandre set to return to Pitt for 2022 season

Pat Narduzzi and the Pitt staff received some positive news on Friday, as Pitt defensive end Deslin Alexandre announced that he would return for the 2022 season. The return of Alexandre for one more year should provide Pitt with experience and size on its defensive line as younger players continue to develop.

“This past year has given me the chance to lead and grow both on and off the field,” Alexandre said in a Twitter post. “After many thoughts and prayers, I’ve decided to use my last year of eligibility and continue my athletic and academic career in Pittsburgh. I’m excited to get back to work. Hail to Pitt!”

Last season at Pitt, Alexandre contributed a career-high 41 tackles, but he struggled to make his way into the backfield and disrupt opposing passers and rushers, as he only managed to accrue 2.5 sacks and five tackles for losses in a span of 12 games.

Those figures paled in comparison to those he posted as a sophomore in 2019, which was his first season seeing regular playing time. In that season, Alexandre amassed a career-high 5.5 sacks and 10.5 tackles for losses. And despite playing at least 10 games in every season since then, he has not topped those figures.

In 2022, Alexandre will line up alongside the likes of Habakkuk Baldonado, Dayon Hayes, Calijah Kancey and John Morgan on the Pitt defensive line. And given the experience the team will return at the position group, Pitt may well rank among the top teams in the nation in sacks and tackles for losses once again.