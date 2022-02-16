Pitt vs. North Carolina Preview

Game Time: 8 p.m.

Opponent: North Carolina

Head Coach: Hubert Davis (first year)

Conference: ACC

Current Record: 18-7

Last Game: 94-74 win vs. Florida State

2020-21 Season: 18-11 (10-6, fifth in ACC)

Pitt is set to face North Carolina at the Dean Dome in Chapel Hill on Wednesday night, and both teams will be looking to keep two-game winning streaks alive. With that said, North Carolina enters the matchup as a 13.5-point favorite after its 94-74 rout of Florida State.

The Panthers got solid performances out of their top contributors in their last outing, a narrow 71-69 win over NC State, as John Hugley pulled out of a slump to post a 21-point, 10-rebound double-double and Ithiel Horton and Jamarius Burton both scored 17 points. But to keep pace with a Tar Heels team that just put up 94 points and averages 78.7 per game, they will need to see similar efforts from that trio and get Mouhamadou Gueye and Femi Odukale more involved as well.

As for the Tar Heels, they have no shortage of effective offensive contributors, as R.J. Davis, Caleb Love and Brady Manek are all averaging over 13 points per game, and Davis and Love are moving the ball well, with both coming up with at least 3.5 assists per game. The two are also shooting over 40 percent from long range this season, while Manek is at 39.6 percent. Meanwhile, the team is led by Armando Bacot, who is averaging a double-double, with 16.6 points and 12.2 rebounds per game. So when the team is clicking on all cylinders, as it was on Saturday, it can be tough to stop.