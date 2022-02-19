Pitt vs. Georgia Tech Preview

Game Time: 7 p.m.

Opponent: Georgia Tech

Head Coach: Josh Pastner (sixth year)

Conference: ACC

Current Record: 10-15

Last Game: 76-61 loss vs. NC State

2020-21 Season: 17-9 (11-6, fourth in ACC)

Pitt is set to face Georgia Tech at the Petersen Events Center on Saturday night, and the team will head into the matchup on a three-game winning streak. Meanwhile, Georgia Tech will limp into the game having lost three straight and five of its last six. As a result, oddsmakers have the Panthers as three-point favorites despite the fact that they’ve lost four of their last five meetings with the Yellow Jackets.

Georgia Tech is led by Michael Devoe and Jordan Usher, who are averaging 18.6 and 14.6 points per game, respectively. No other Yellow Jackets player is averaging even 7.5 points per game, but over the team’s last three games, it has seen Rodney Howard and Kyle Sturdivant step up, with both scoring in double figures in two of those three games.

As for Pitt, it brings more offensive firepower into the matchup, with John Hugley, Jamarius Burton, Femi Odukale and Ithiel Horton all averaging more than 11 points per game. The Panthers have also been shooting well from beyond the arc lately, as they went a season-best 10-for-17 on threes in their 76-67 win over North Carolina on Wednesday. Horton, in particular, stepped up in that regard, going 5-for-5, and if he can stay hot from beyond the arc as the rest of the offense continues to click, Pitt could be a dangerous team.