Pitt vs. Miami Preview

Game Time: 8 p.m.

Opponent: Miami

Head Coach: Jim Larranaga (11th year)

Conference: ACC

Current Record: 19-8

Last Game: 74-71 loss vs. Virginia

2020-21 Season: 10-17 (4-15, 13th in ACC)

Pitt is set to face Miami at the Petersen Events Center on Tuesday night. The Panthers and Hurricanes will both enter the matchup having had three-game winning streaks snapped on Saturday. But with that said, Miami has had a more promising season overall than Pitt, and oddsmakers favor the Hurricanes by four.

Last time around, Pitt got solid performances out of Mouhamadou Gueye and John Hugley, both of whom posted double-doubles in a 68-62 loss to Georgia Tech. But the problem for Pitt has been getting everyone on the same page at the same time. The last time Pitt did that, it upset North Carolina 76-67 last week, with all five starters scoring in double figures. Given that, the Panthers are capable of taking down decent teams, and a win over Miami is not out of the question. But if multiple players fail to show up, as they often have this season, Pitt’s chances will be diminished.

As for Miami, the team is led by Kameron McGusty, who averages 17.7 points per game. The Hurricanes also get significant offensive contributions from Isaiah Wong and Charlie Moore, as Wong chips in 15.6 points and 4.4 rebounds per game, while Moore adds 12.4 points and 4.0 assists per game. The team also has a few decent three-point shooters in McGusty and Moore, as both shoot better than 35 percent from beyond the arc and average at least 4.5 three-point shots per game.

With that said, Miami has had four starters score in double figures in each of its last two games, while Pitt saw starters Femi Odukale and Jamarius Burton held to a combined seven points in its last outing. So if the Hurricanes manage to put on a decent all-around effort again as a few Panthers struggle to get going, Pitt could easily get overwhelmed by a Miami team searching for its 20th win of the season.