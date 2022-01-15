Pitt vs. Louisville Preview

Game Time: 4 p.m.

Opponent: Louisville

Head Coach: Chris Mack (fourth year)

Conference: ACC

Current Record: 10-6

Last Game: 79-63 loss vs. NC State

2020-21 Season: 20-13 (8-5, seventh in ACC)

Pitt is set to face Louisville at the Petersen Events Center on Saturday afternoon, and in that matchup, the Panthers will have a chance to avenge the 75-72 loss to the Cardinals that they were dealt just 10 days ago. Pitt got a 13-point contribution from Ithiel Horton in that game but will be without him this time around. However, the other top contributors from the recent loss, Jamarius Burton (21 points) and John Hugley (11 points), will be available, and they will be relied on heavily on Saturday.

As for the Cardinals, they benefited from a 13-point showing from top scorer Noah Locke the last time around, but no other starters were able to post a double-figure point total. Most notably, the team’s efforts were hindered by Malik Williams, who averages 10.1 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. Despite those respectable figures, Williams was held to four points, which were all scored on free throws, on Jan. 5, and he fouled out of the game after logging just 19 minutes. However, El Ellis chipped in 18 points off the bench and proved to be a difference-maker in the game.

Oddsmakers have the 10-6 Cardinals as 4.5-point favorites over the 6-10 Panthers, and given the absence of Horton, who made a big difference in the last meeting of these two teams, that’s not unreasonable. With that said, both teams are coming off disheartening losses and will be looking to get back on track with a win on Saturday afternoon.