Chris Blewitt released by Washington Football Team

Former Pitt kicker Chris Blewitt was cut by the Washington Football Team on Tuesday after just 20 days and two games with the team. Washington simultaneously signed Joey Slye, who was recently waived by the San Francisco 49ers after a brief stint on their roster.

Blewitt struggled during his two games with Washington, going 2-for-5 on field goals. That included a 1-for-2 showing in a 24-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Oct. 24 and a 1-for-3 performance in a 17-10 loss to the Denver Broncos on Oct. 31. Blewitt was able to knock down one extra-point attempt in each of those games, which was good enough for a 100 percent conversion rate. But with Washington struggling offensively, they opted to sign a more proven field-goal kicker in Slye.

So far this season, Slye is 11-for-13 on field-goal attempts, making him a more reliable kicker than Blewitt in that regard. However, Slye has also gone 9-for-12 on extra-point attempts, meaning Washington could soon be leaving points on the table after touchdowns.

Washington’s special-teams issues stem from a questionable decision to cut Dustin Hopkins on Oct. 20. At the time, he was 12-for-14 on field-goal attempts and 9-for-12 on extra-point attempts. So statistically, Washington is virtually in the same position as where it started. As for Blewitt, it is unclear what opportunities might lie ahead for him.