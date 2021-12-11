Pitt makes top three of defensive end Jayson Jenkins

National signing day is on the horizon, and it appears Pitt is in good position to make a late addition to its 2022 class, as Jayson Jenkins, a defensive end out of Notre Dame High School in Lawrenceville, New Jersey, placed the team in his top three on Saturday. Jenkins also revealed he will commit and sign on national signing day this coming Wednesday.

All Glory to God for all the opportunities given to me to play at the next level! With that being said, I will be committing and signing on December 15th! Very excited for what’s to come in the future! pic.twitter.com/G2kKXnZg5t — Jayson “Jenks” Jenkins (@jaysonjenkins_) December 11, 2021

“All glory to God for all the opportunities given to me to play at the next level,” Jenkins wrote in a message on Twitter. “With that being said, I will be committing and signing on Dec. 15! Very excited for what’s to come in the future!”

Jenkins posted his top three after taking an official visit to Pitt’s campus on Friday. The other two finalists for Jenkins include ACC rival Boston College and Indiana. The recruit drew six offers in total, and the three programs that did not make the cut included Alcorn State, Temple and Virginia Tech.

Jenkins has visited Boston College, which is in a strong position as the first Power Five team to extend him an offer. However, Indiana looks to be on the outside looking in as Jenkins was set to visit Bloomington in January but pushed up his decision date to national signing day.

The 6’6”, 257-pound defensive end holds a three-star rating from Rivals. However, he has not been rated by 247Sports or ESPN. During the 2021 season, Jenkins came up with 32 tackles, including 5.5 sacks. He also forced one fumble and came up with a fumble recovery in his senior campaign.

Although the prospect has flown under the radar during his recruitment, he has the size and playmaking ability to make an impact at the next level. And if Pitt is able to beat out Boston College for Jenkins signature, the recruit could turn out to be a great addition to an already elite defensive line.