Cal Adomitis wins 2021 Patrick Mannelly Award

Pitt long snapper Cal Adomitis won the 2021 Patrick Mannelly Award on Saturday, becoming the first Pitt player to earn the honor. The award was created in 2019 and recognizes the nation’s best long snapper.

Adomitis was one of three finalists for the award and was selected over Damon Johnson of USC and Alex Ward of UCF. With the win, Adomitis became the third recipient of the award, joining John Shannon of Notre Dame and Thomas Fletcher of Alabama.

The Pitt long snapper has been on the radar of the Mannelly Award voters for two years, as he was placed on the watch list for the honor in 2020 and 2021. Last year, Adomitis finished as a semifinalist for the award but was ultimately beaten out by Fletcher. However, this season, Adomitis topped 30 other long snappers on the watch list to take home the award.

Adomitis came to Pitt as a walk-on in 2017 and won a starting job as a true freshman. The following year, he was placed on scholarship. Since 2017, he has played in each one of Pitt’s games, bringing his career total to 63 contests. He has also been recognized as a standout at his position by Phil Steele, who named him a first-team All-ACC long snapper in 2020.

In addition to distinguishing himself on the field, Adomitis has become a star off the field through his efforts to raise money for child cancer care at Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh. Earlier this year, he set a goal to raise $94,000. As of Friday, he had surpassed that goal and raised over $115,000.