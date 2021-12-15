Ex-Pitt recruit Camden Brown commits to Auburn

Former Pitt recruit Camden Brown backed off of his commitment to the program on Dec. 1, but he left the door open for a return. However, on Wednesday morning, he announced that he had committed to SEC program Auburn.

The 6’3”, 195-pound receiver out of St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, was committed to Pitt two days after an official visit to the school in June. However, after Brown received five new offers from Arizona, Colorado, Florida State, South Carolina and West Virginia as well as a visit from Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin, he decided to reopen his recruitment.

Shortly after Brown’s decommitment from Pitt, he was upgraded from a three-star recruit to a four-star recruit by Rivals. He also took official visits to Auburn and Georgia and released a new top five that included Pitt but was dominated by programs closer to home for Brown. That list included Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Pitt and South Carolina, and with the release of his top five, Brown also said he would commit on national signing day.

Brown has been a top contributor for St. Thomas Aquinas in 2021, as he has amassed 483 yards and seven touchdowns on 24 receptions. And with his help, St. Thomas Aquinas has gone 13-1 and earned a berth in the Florida state championship game.

Pitt’s chances of luring Brown back after his decommitment were always slim, and with Brown’s apparent interest in staying closer to home, it seemed Pitt was an unlikely choice for Brown, despite the continued efforts of Pat Narduzzi and his staff. And that ultimately proved to be the case on Wednesday.