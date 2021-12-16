Cal Adomitis becomes first NCAA-recognized All-American long snapper

Pitt long snapper Cal Adomitis was named a first-team All-American by the American Football Coaches Association on Wednesday, and with the honor, he became the first NCAA-recognized All-American long snapper.

The AFCA added the long snapper position to its All-America team this year, becoming the first of the five outlets recognized by the NCAA to make that addition. As a result, Adomitis made history as the first college long snapper to be honored as an All-American. Adomitis also helped the 2021 Pitt team achieve a rare feat, as it became the first Pitt team since 1982 to feature three first-team All-Americans.

In 2020, Adomitis was honored by Phil Steele as a first-team All-ACC long snapper and earned honorable mention for All-America honors from the same outlet. However, that outlet is not among the five recognized by the NCAA. In addition, he was a semifinalist for the Mannelly Award, and he followed up that campaign by winning the Mannelly Award in 2021. The award was established in 2019 and goes to the nation’s top long snapper.

Adomitis was not the only Pitt player honored by the AFCA on Wednesday. Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett was also placed on the first team, and Pitt wide receiver Jordan Addison was placed on the second team. Addison had previously earned first-team honors from the four other outlets recognized by the NCAA. So the snub by the AFCA denied the sophomore receiver unanimous All-American status.

First-team All-Americans Adomitis and Pickett have a chance to play together once more in the Peach Bowl, although Pickett has not yet confirmed whether or not he will play. However, both the long snapper and the star quarterback have accepted invitations to the 2022 Senior Bowl and will take the field for the last time in their college careers in Alabama.