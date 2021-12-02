Three-star receiver Camden Brown decommits from Pitt

Camden Brown, a wide receiver in the 2022 class who committed to Pitt in June following an official visit to Pittsburgh, announced on Wednesday that he would be decommitting and reopening his recruitment. The star receiver out of St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, has not ruled out Pitt, but the competition for his services has ramped up considerably.

“First of all, I would like to thank [Pitt associate head coach Charlie Partridge] and [Pitt receivers coach Brennan Marion] for recruiting me and building such an amazing bond,” Brown said. “After a long conversation with my family, I decided to decommit from [Pitt].”

The 6’3”, 195-pound wide receiver holds three-star ratings from 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN. Rivals and ESPN both count Brown among the top 100 players at his position in the 2022 class, with Rivals placing him at No. 79 and ESPN putting him at No. 97. However, 247Sports has a dimmer view of the recruit and has him ranked as the No. 113 receiver.

Brown’s decommitment came after five new Power Five offers were extended by Arizona, Colorado, Florida State, South Carolina and West Virginia this fall. It also came on the same day that Brown was visited by Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch and Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin. And with visits to Arizona and Auburn scheduled for December, it seems they could emerge as contenders for Brown.

Two other programs making a strong push for Brown are Florida State and South Carolina, and both could provide Brown with an opportunity to play closer to home than Pitt. But with that said, Brown still seems to view Pitt positively and has plans to meet with Pat Narduzzi and the Pitt staff in the near future.

“At this point, I’m really looking for what’s best for me,” Brown told Andrew Ivins of 247Sports on Wednesday. “I love Pitt, but I’m having a lot of thoughts. I still have a ton of respect for Pitt, and I’m going to see them next week.”

The chances of Pitt luring Brown back after a decommitment are slim, but for now, it seems the door is not entirely closed on a potential return. However, it appears Pitt will have some serious ground to make up if it hopes to get Brown back in the fold.