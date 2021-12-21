Pat Signal: Pitt lands USC transfer Kedon Slovis

Pitt was in the mix for a number of signal-callers in the transfer portal over the last few weeks, and on Tuesday, the program landed a commitment from USC transfer Kedon Slovis. The quarterback was the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year in 2019, and he earned first-team All-Pac-12 honors the following season.

"USC will always be a special place to me," Slovis wrote in an article published in the Players Tribune. "But now it’s time for me to start a new chapter. For my next two years of eligibility, I’ll be playing quarterback at the University of Pittsburgh."

"I was so excited when Coach Narduzzi called, because I knew that Pitt and this program were the right fit for me to keep developing into the best leader I can be," Slovis continued. "I’m ready to win now — and talking to the players who are returning, and seeing how hungry they are for next season, that got me pumped. They have a lot of talented players coming back. And, man … getting to throw the ball to the guy who just won the Biletnikoff? That’s something you don’t pass up. The culture and identity that Coach Narduzzi has created is everything I want to be a part of."

After entering the transfer portal, the 6’3”, 205-pound quarterback piqued the interest of a number of notable programs, including Auburn, Florida and Notre Dame. However, with Slovis having a connection to Pitt and familiarity with the city and campus, he ultimately chose Pitt over the other options on the table.

Coming out of Desert Mountain High School in Scottsdale, Arizona, where Pro Football Hall of Famer Kurt Warner was the quarterbacks coach at the time, Slovis was a three-star recruit. Despite that average rating, 247Sports analyst Greg Biggins noted in 2018 that Slovis “projects as a possible upper-tier Power Five starter and future mid- to late-round NFL draft pick” and compared him to Kirk Cousins.

Slovis proved the first part of that projection correct the following year, when he stepped in for injured USC starter J.T. Daniels as a true freshman and threw for 3,502 yards and 30 touchdowns while limiting himself to nine interceptions. And in 2020, he threw for 1,921 yards and 17 touchdowns in six games during a season shortened by the pandemic. He also led USC to the Pac-12 title game.

At Pitt, Slovis will become the front-runner to replace Kenny Pickett, who threw for 4,319 yards and 42 touchdowns in 2021 before declaring for the NFL draft. The USC transfer will join a quarterback group that also includes Davis Beville, Jake Frantl, Eli Kosanovich, Nick Patti, Nate Yarnell and Joey Yellen, another former Pac-12 quarterback.