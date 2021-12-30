How to Watch Pitt vs. Michigan State in the Peach Bowl

No. 12 Pitt is set to face No. 10 Michigan State in the Peach Bowl on Thursday night. Both teams will be missing their offensive leaders, as Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett and Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III opted out of the game to prepare for the NFL draft. But the Panthers still have Biletnikoff Award winner Jordan Addison and plenty to play for, as they are one win away from matching their highest win total in program history.
Despite the talent Pitt brings to the matchup, Michigan State is favored to win with the Panthers missing their starting quarterback and offensive coordinator. So Pitt will face an uphill battle in navigating those changes to say the least, and the Peach Bowl trophy will likely go to the team that is best able to adapt to its recent roster alterations. Read on for more on the odds and how to watch the game.
How To Watch
- Time: Thursday, Dec. 30, at 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta
- TV: ESPN
- Radio: 93.7 The Fan
Draft Kings Odds
- Spread: Michigan State -3
- Over-Under: 56 points
Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
Peach Bowl Facts
- Pitt has faced Michigan State seven times in the past, and the Panthers hold a 0-6-1 record against the Spartans. The last time the two teams met was in East Lansing on Sept. 15, 2007, and Pitt lost 17-13.
- This is the first time Pat Narduzzi has faced Michigan State during his tenure at Pitt. Narduzzi served as the defensive coordinator for Michigan State under Mark Dantonio from 2007 to 2014.
- Pitt is 0-2 in games without Kenny Pickett over the last two seasons. The team lost 31-19 to Miami and 45-3 to Notre Dame in consecutive weeks in 2020. Davis Beville, Nick Patti and Joey Yellen all saw the field during that two-game span.
