How to Watch Pitt vs. Michigan State in the Peach Bowl

No. 12 Pitt is set to face No. 10 Michigan State in the Peach Bowl on Thursday night. Both teams will be missing their offensive leaders, as Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett and Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III opted out of the game to prepare for the NFL draft. But the Panthers still have Biletnikoff Award winner Jordan Addison and plenty to play for, as they are one win away from matching their highest win total in program history.

Despite the talent Pitt brings to the matchup, Michigan State is favored to win with the Panthers missing their starting quarterback and offensive coordinator. So Pitt will face an uphill battle in navigating those changes to say the least, and the Peach Bowl trophy will likely go to the team that is best able to adapt to its recent roster alterations. Read on for more on the odds and how to watch the game.

How To Watch

Time: Thursday, Dec. 30, at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, Dec. 30, at 7 p.m. ET Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta TV: ESPN

ESPN Radio: 93.7 The Fan

Draft Kings Odds

Spread: Michigan State -3

Michigan State -3 Over-Under: 56 points

