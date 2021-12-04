Pitt vs Wake Forest: Open Gamethread

Tonight’s the night for the ACC Championship between your Coastal Division Champion Pitt Panthers, and Wake Forest of the the Atlantic Division. The game kicks off tomorrow at 8 PM on ABC in a nationally televised prime time game.

While Pitt is looking for its first ACC championship ever, Wake Forest is looking for its third, last winning it in 2006 against Georgia Tech. Wake Forest has been clawing its way back into relevancy since hiring Dave Clawson in 2013, who actually grew up a Pitt fan. Wake will be the highest rated team Pitt has played this year, and Pitt will again face an extremely potent offense led by Sam Hartman, who’s put up huge numbers this year. The difference may come down to the defenses as Pitt’s is arguably a tick better.

Be sure to check back here to comment live during the game along with the Cardiac Hill community.