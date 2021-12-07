UnScripted: The Cardiac Hill Podcast w/ Corey Cohen (PITT FB ACC CHAMPS)

In this episode of UnScripted: The Cardiac Hill Podcast, Corey Cohen breaks down Pitt’s dominant victory in the ACC Championship, including the memorable moments from the game and the experience in Charlotte. He also discusses Kenny Pickett being named a Heisman finalist and Pitt’s upcoming Peach Bowl vs. Michigan State.

If you want to be on the podcast, record a voice memo of 30 seconds or less about your experience/perspective/feelings from Pitt’s ACC Championship, and send it to CoreyECohen@yahoo.com