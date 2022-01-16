Pitt makes top three of tight end Khamari Anderson

With the 2021 season wrapped up, Pat Narduzzi and the Pitt coaching staff have shifted their focus to rebuilding for next year, and they received some good news on that front on Saturday, as tight end recruit Khamari Anderson placed Pitt in his top three.

Pitt is joined in the top three by Cincinnati and Michigan. Anderson, who has drawn a total of 13 reported scholarship offers over the course of his recruitment, whittled his options down to three by cutting 10 schools from contention. The most notable of that bunch were Illinois, Louisville and Purdue. However, Anderson also had offers from Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Liberty, Marshall, Miami (Ohio), Toledo and Western Michigan.

The 6’5”, 230-pound tight end out of Cass Technical High School in Detroit holds a four-star rating from Rivals, which considers him the No. 14 tight end in the 2023 class and the No. 4 recruit in Michigan. Anderson also holds a three-star rating from 247Sports, which views him as the No. 31 tight end in 2023 as well as the No. 10 prospect in the Wolverine State.

Michigan appears to be the team to beat in Anderson’s recruitment, as it is close to home and his brother, Raheem Anderson, is a center there. But Anderson has spent time on all three campuses, taking visits to Cincinnati and Pitt in the fall of 2021 and attending the Barbecue at the Big House event at Michigan last summer. And given that all three programs have Detroit connections and much to offer, the competition for Anderson is far from over.

Anderson has yet to establish a timeline for a decision, so it is unclear when additional updates or a commitment might come. However, for the time being, Pitt is in a strong position to land a talented tight end.