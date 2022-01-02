Pat Signal: Pitt lands Akron transfer Konata Mumpfield

Pitt kicked off the new year by landing a talented wide receiver, as Konata Mumpfield announced on Sunday that he would transfer from Akron to Pitt. Mumpfield was arguably the best receiver available in the transfer portal and should be an impactful addition.

I can’t do nothing but give glory to my lord and savior .

“Trust in the LORD with all your heart,⁰and do not lean on your own understanding.⁰In all your ways acknowledge him,⁰and he will make straight your paths.”⁰-Proverbs 3:5-6 #H2P pic.twitter.com/ooCoUg34jw — Konata B Mumpfield (@konata_b) January 2, 2022

The 6’1”, 178-pound receiver started at Akron as a freshman in 2021, and in his lone season at the college level, he amassed 751 yards and eight touchdowns on 63 receptions. Prior to that, he was a standout at Dacula High School in Hoschton, Georgia, but he was only assigned a two-star rating from 247Sports.

At Pitt, Mumpfield will be part of a formidable receiving corps, as he will join Biletnikoff Award winner Jordan Addison in the position group. The two talented pass-catchers will not have Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett to work with in 2022, as he is heading to the NFL. But they will have former Pac-12 Freshman of the Year Kedon Slovis under center.

Pitt has become an attractive destination for transfers following its ACC championship season, as the program has landed a transfer every week for the last three weeks. Slovis transferred from USC to Pitt on Dec. 21, Michael Dowell transferred from Michigan State to Pitt on New Year’s Eve and Mumpfield joined them in transferring to Pitt on Sunday.

The three recent transfers have decided on Pitt despite a lack of an offensive coordinator, as Mark Whipple left for Nebraska on Dec. 8. And in the case of Mumpfield, the decision was made with no offensive coordinator or wide receivers coach in place, as Brennan Marion left for Texas on New Year's Eve.

That lack of hesitancy from recruits is a positive sign for the program, as more and more talented players from across the country are viewing the program as a place where they can succeed. And with Slovis, Addison and Mumpfield all in place, Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi should be able to formulate an appealing pitch for offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach candidates.