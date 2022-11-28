Pitt bowl projections: Where do the Panthers stand after the final regular season game

The Regular season is officially in the books after the Pittsburgh Panthers got the elusive win in Miami on Saturday night. With the season officially behind us, it’s time to take a look at where the Panthers could potentially be closing the season out. We have added Bleacher Report and YAHOO! Sports projections as a bonus.
Military Bowl
Location: Annapolis, Maryland
Opponent: Cincinnati Bearcats
Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl
Location: Bronx, New York
Bonagura/Schlabach Opponent: Iowa Hawkeyes
Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl
Location: Bronx, New York
Opponent: Wisconsin Badgers
Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl
Location: Bronx, New York
Opponent: Maryland Terrapins
Wasabi Fenway Bowl
Location: Boston, Massachusetts
Opponent: Tulane Green Wave
We should have clarity on who Pitt will officially play after the conference championship games next Saturday. Though so far it looks like the Pinstripe bowl has the most momentum for the Panthers. This would leave them playing another Power 5 opponent in the Big 10. So while it may not be as prestigious of a bowl, it will allow the Panthers to close out the season with another Power 5 win. The closer proximity to Pittsburgh will allow for a better turnout of fans as well then a bowl game down south.
Loading comments...