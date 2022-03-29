Pitt extends Pat Narduzzi through 2030 season

Pitt athletic director Heather Lyke announced on Monday that an agreement had been struck with Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi that would keep him at the helm of the football program through at least the 2030 season.

“Our ACC championship season was the result of a strong culture and foundation that Pat Narduzzi has tirelessly built for Pitt football,” Lyke said in a statement. “That foundation has our program positioned for sustained success well into the future. Continuity of leadership, especially outstanding leadership like Coach Narduzzi and his staff have provided, has been integral to our program’s rise. We know that we are poised for even more history-making moments in the years to come with Coach Narduzzi on our sideline.”

The move follows Narduzzi’s best season to date as Pitt’s head coach, as he led the Panthers to an 11-3 record, a Peach Bowl berth and an ACC championship in 2021. The season was his seventh at Pitt, and since taking the reins of the program ahead of the 2015 season, he has gone 53-37.

“I love Pitt football and the University of Pittsburgh,” Narduzzi said in a statement. “Pitt is truly home for my family and me. We are proud to represent this outstanding university and live in this tremendous city.”

“I am so appreciative of our players, coaches and staff,” he continued. “Nothing great can be accomplished without their efforts and commitment. I’ve always talked about the importance of pushing together in the same direction. We have that at Pitt across the board.”

“Our goal is to bring more championships back to Pitt. I can’t wait to lead this team into the 2022 season, starting with our nationally televised opener against West Virginia.”

Narduzzi will look to build on the program’s recent success in 2022, with Biletnikoff Award winner Jordan Addison and former USC quarterback Kedon Slovis headlining the offense. He will also return key pieces from a defensive unit that ranked third in the nation in both sacks and tackles for losses in 2021.