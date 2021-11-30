Pitt vs Minnesota Golden Gophers Preview

Game Time: 7:00 pm

Opponent: Minnesota

Head Coach: Ben Johnson (1st year)

Conference: Big 10

Current Record: 5-0

Last Game: W 55-44 vs Jacksonville

2020 Season: 14-15 (6-14, 13th)

Top Players: F Jamison Battle (17.8 ppg, 6.2 rpg), G Payton Willis (16.6 ppg, 5.6 rpg)

Minnesota is projected to be one of the worst teams in P5. They’re 5-0, but have not yet played anyone of consequence. The Gophers fired their coach, Richard Pitino, after another disappointing season. Naturally, they were hit hard with transfers (Marcus Carr), leaving the cupboard bare for new coach Ben Johnson. They only return two players, and one of them Isaiah Ihnen, is out for the season with a knee injury. So this team definitely seems like the Pitt of the Big 10.

Pitt is 4-3 so far in the ACC Big 10 challenge, having beaten Northwestern, Penn State, Maryland, and Rutgers and having lost to Iowa, Indiana and Purdue.

Game Predictions:

Kenny Pickett will get mentioned on the broadcast.

The ACC will win the challenge, stopping a two year winning streak for the B10.

Previous Results:

The Commodores score 64 points because it would be funny. (68, so close, L)

I make this bomb green bean casserole tonight. (W obviously)

Season Results: 10-3-1